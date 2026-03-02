No immediate details were available regarding the cause of the smoke, as authorities have yet to issue an official statement on the situation.
Smoke rises near US embassy in Kuwait
- 02 Mar 2026 09:59
- 02 Mar 2026 11:22
- 1050696
- Middle East
- Share https://news.az/news/smoke-rises-near-us-embassy-in-kuwait Copied
Source: X sosial media platform
Smoke was seen billowing from an area near the United States Embassy in Kuwait, following multiple rounds of air raid sirens that sounded across the Gulf country in recent hours, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.
By Nijat Babayev