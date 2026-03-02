Yandex metrika counter

Smoke rises near US embassy in Kuwait

  • Middle East
  • Share
Smoke rises near US embassy in Kuwait
Source: X sosial media platform

Smoke was seen billowing from an area near the United States Embassy in Kuwait, following multiple rounds of air raid sirens that sounded across the Gulf country in recent hours, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

No immediate details were available regarding the cause of the smoke, as authorities have yet to issue an official statement on the situation.


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      