Snap shares surge after $400 million AI partnership with Perplexity

+ ↺ − 16 px

Snap Inc. shares jumped 15% in premarket trading on Thursday after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter revenue and announced a major partnership with AI startup Perplexity.

The stock had already surged 16% in after-hours trading on Wednesday following the news, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

As part of the deal, Perplexity will pay Snap $400 million over one year in a combination of cash and equity. The collaboration aims to integrate Perplexity’s artificial intelligence-powered search engine into Snapchat, providing users with verifiable answers to their questions directly within the app.

Snapchat's parent ​has also been leaning on direct-response ads, designed to prompt specific actions such ‌as app downloads or website visits, to bolster digital advertising.

Direct response ad revenue surged 8% during the quarter, driven by strong demand for "Pixel Purchase" and "App Purchase" ad optimizations that enable businesses to target users most likely to complete a purchase on their website or within their app.

Snap's third-quarter revenue rose 10% to $1.51 billion, ⁠beating analysts' average estimate of $1.49 billion, ​according to data compiled by LSEG.

Its net loss narrowed to ​$104 million from $153 million a year ago.

Daily active users (DAUs) of Snapchat increased 8% to 477 million globally.

But Snap warned that overall DAUs ‍may decline in the fourth ⁠quarter due to changing investment priorities and anticipated impact from age verification and evolving regulatory landscapes.

Australia's Social Media Minimum Age bill, set to take effect in December, ⁠is among the regulations that Snap expects would impact user engagement.

The company forecast fourth-quarter revenue between $1.68 billion ‌and $1.71 billion, while analysts expect $1.69 billion.

News.Az