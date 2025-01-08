Snowfall causes flight delays at Kazakhstan’s Almaty airport

Several flights are delayed at the Almaty International Airport in Kazakhstan due to snowfall.

According to the airport online flight board, departures from Almaty to Shymkent, Astana, Aktau, Atyrau, and Novosibirsk, as well as arrivals from Astana, Shymkent, Aktau, and Kyzylorda are delayed for several hours, News.Az reports, citing Kazakh media. According to the press service of the airport, a number of outbound flights experienced delays due to inclement weather on January 8, including snowfall and fog.As earlier reported, Kazhydromet has issued a weather warning for 14 regions of Kazakhstan as well as the cities of Astana and Almaty for Wednesday, January 8.

News.Az