Snowfall to continue in Istanbul, schools suspended

Snowfall and frosty weather will continue in the Turkish city of Istanbul tomorrow, APA reports citing Hurriyet newspaper.

The snowfall will intensify in the afternoon and continue until nightfall, Turkey’s General Directorate of Meteorology informed.

The snow depth has reached 122 centimeters in some places of Istanbul. The snow depth has reached 15 centimeters in the city’s Kartal district and 122 centimeters in Catalca-Subasi district.

50-75 km/h snowstorm is expected in Marmara region. It will last until the evening. Schools were suspended in Istanbul, Canakkale, Balikesir and Yalova.

News.Az

