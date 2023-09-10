So-called “presidential elections” in Khankendi have no legal ground, CoE chief says

+ ↺ − 16 px

“So-called "presidential elections" in Khankendi have no legal ground,” Secretary General of the Council of Europe Marija Pejčinović Burić said on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, News.Az reports.

“Humanitarian situation in the region and respect for international standards is a key. The Council of Europe calls on all sides to de-escalate tensions, engage in a dialogue, restore peace. The Council of Europe is ready to support,” she noted.

News.Az