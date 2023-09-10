Yandex metrika counter

So-called “presidential elections” in Khankendi have no legal ground, CoE chief says

  • Politics
  • Share
So-called “presidential elections” in Khankendi have no legal ground, CoE chief says

“So-called "presidential elections" in Khankendi have no legal ground,” Secretary General of the Council of Europe Marija Pejčinović Burić said on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, News.Az reports. 

“Humanitarian situation in the region and respect for international standards is a key. The Council of Europe calls on all sides to de-escalate tensions, engage in a dialogue, restore peace. The Council of Europe is ready to support,” she noted.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      