SOCAR, Honeywell International begin cooperation on energy transition development

The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) and American Honeywell International, Inc. have signed a cooperation agreement on the automation of the region's energy industry and the development of the energy transition.

The agreement was signed at a meeting with a delegation led by SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf and President and CEO of Honeywell's Global High Growth Regions, Anant Maheshwari, News.Az reports, citing SOCAR.At the meeting, the sides expressed satisfaction with the long-term and effective cooperation between SOCAR and Honeywell. as well as with joint efforts to build the STAR oil refinery and upgrade the Heydar Aliyev oil refinery.During the meeting, the Honeywell delegation was informed about the green energy policy of Azerbaijan and the projects implemented to develop renewable energy in the country.The parties reviewed possibilities of cooperation in the digitization of industry, sustainability, energy transition, human capital development, as well as joint participation in international events dedicated to renewable energy, and exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.The document envisages cooperation to support the digitization of the energy sector, reduction of emissions, security, and innovative solutions.

