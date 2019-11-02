SOCAR: 150 oilmen to be evacuated from sea due to weather condition

SOCAR: 150 oilmen to be evacuated from sea due to weather condition

SOCAR intensified security measures at a maximum level related to the warning on worsening weather conditions in the afternoon of November 2, the SOCAR told APA-Economics.

Awareness-raising activities have been carried out in all fields, operations under open-air have been stopped, instructions have been given to make buildings and devices conditions safe, as well as night duties, have been organized in necessary fields.

150 oilmen working on the sea will be evacuated.

