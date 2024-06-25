SOCAR and Equinor mull collaboration for ONS Conference 2024

+ ↺ − 16 px

The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) and Norway's Equinor have engaged in pivotal discussions regarding SOCAR's potential participation in the prestigious ONS Conference 2024, scheduled for August in Norway.

These strategic talks took place during a high-level meeting between SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf and Equinor's Senior Vice President Giuseppina Ragone, News.Az reports citing the SOCAR's press service.The dialogue underscores the growing importance of cross-border collaborations in the evolving global energy landscape.A key focus of the meeting was the Memorandum of Understanding on decarbonizations between the two energy giants in December 2023. Both parties emphasized the critical nature of experience exchange in this arena.The meeting also touched upon other matters of mutual interest, signaling a broader scope for future cooperation between the two energy powerhouses.

News.Az