SOCAR commissions new well in Caspian Sea

Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR will additionally produce almost 4,750 tons of oil annually, through the commissioning of a new well at the Oil Rocks offshore field, SOCAR said in a message posted on its website Aug. 9.

Thirteen tons of oil is extracted per day within the range of 1,749-1,745 meters, according to the message.

SOCAR produced 3.71 million tons of oil from Azerbaijan’s offshore and onshore fields in January-June of 2017, as compared to 3.78 million tons in the same period of 2016.

In 2016, SOCAR produced 7.52 million tons of oil from Azerbaijan’s offshore and onshore fields, as compared to 8.16 million tons in 2015. In total, oil production stood at 41.03 million tons in Azerbaijan in 2016, as compared to 41.58 million tons in 2015.

SOCAR includes such production associations as Azneft (the enterprises producing oil and gas onshore and offshore), Azerikimya (the chemical enterprises) and Azerigas (distributor of gas produced in the country), as well as oil and gas processing plants, service companies, and the facilities involved in geophysical and drilling operations.

