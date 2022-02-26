SOCAR Energy Ukraine to provide fuel for ambulances, fire service vehicles in Ukraine free of charge

SOCAR Energy Ukraine, guided by the principles of humanism, will provide fuel for ambulances and fire service vehicles in Ukraine free of charge, Ibrahim Ahmedov, deputy vice-president of Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR, wrote on Facebook, News.Az reports.

SOCAR operates in Ukraine through SOCAR Energy Ukraine, which was established in December 2009. The main activity of the company is the wholesale and retail sale of petroleum products, wholesale of natural gas and aviation fuel.

News.Az