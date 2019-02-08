SOCAR has quadrupled its global liquefied natural gas trade

SOCAR’s global liquefied natural gas (LNG) trade has seen a four-fold increase, SOCAR President Rovnag Abdullayev told AZERTAC.

“Every year we enter new areas and new markets, and expand our business. Despite the fact that we stepped into the new liquefied natural gas (LNG) commodity market in 2017, we have managed to increase our global trade of this type of fuel more than four times in just one year,” the SOCAR president added.

News.Az