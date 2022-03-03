SOCAR Marine starts selling fuel on Turkiye's domestic market

+ ↺ − 16 px

SOCAR Marine started selling fuel in the domestic market of Turkiye, News.Az reports referring to the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR).

"The annual sales of SOCAR Marine, which operates internationally in the marine fuel sector, are about 700 thousand tons. Now the company will also serve Turkish ports with an annual market potential of 450 thousand tons," SOCAR spokesman Ibrahim Ahmedov wrote on his Facebook page.

It should be noted that SOCAR Marine, which has been operating since 2013, provides fuel to ships that pass through the Turkish straits and enter international waters after performing cargo operations in Turkish ports.

News.Az