SOCAR, UCC Holding agree on fuel supply to Damascus airport

SOCAR and UCC Holding have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to supply aviation fuel to Damascus International Airport.

The agreement outlines plans to establish a joint venture that will provide fuel and the necessary infrastructure for the airport, News.Az reports, citing SOCAR.

Under the partnership, SOCAR will deliver technical support for fuel supply operations and ensure the steady delivery of aviation fuel.

This follows a previous MoU signed on September 6, 2025, in which SOCAR and UCC Holding agreed on long-term cooperation in Syria and broader international energy markets.

