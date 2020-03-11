SOCAR, Uzbekneftegaz to exchange experience

+ ↺ − 16 px

The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) and Uzbekneftegaz JSC have agreed to hold a series of technical meetings in order to share achievements and exchange experience as SOCAR President Rovnag Abdullayev met with chairman of the Board of the Uzbek company Mekhriddin Abdullaev.

Rovnag Abdullayev highlighted the use of digital technologies, various SAP modules, artificial intelligence technologies by SOCAR, which he described as a global brand of Azerbaijan.

Mekhriddin Abdullaev noted that Uzbekistan had undergone reforms in various areas of the oil and gas industry. He affirmed Uzbekneftegaz’s interest in studying SOCAR’s experience.

News.Az

