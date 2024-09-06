SOFAZ and China Investment Corporation mull potential collaboration

+ ↺ − 16 px

A delegation of SOFAZ (the State Oil Fund of the Azerbaijan Republic) led by Israfil Mammadov, SOFAZ CEO, is on a working trip to China.

According to SOFAZ, during a meeting with Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of China Investment Corporation (CIC), Peng Chun, the sides discussed the possibilities of enhancing cooperation between the SOFAZ and the CIC.The parties also expressed their interests in continuing joint activities.

News.Az