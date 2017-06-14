Yandex metrika counter

Sofia to host exhibition of Azerbaijan's folklore art

  • Culture
  • Share
Sofia to host exhibition of Azerbaijan's folklore art

Bulgarian Sofia will host the exhibition 'Great samples of Azerbaijani folklore art' on June 14.

It will feature a bright palette of samples of traditional crafts in Azerbaijan, such as carpeting, jewelery, embroidery, textile, ceramics, copper wares.

The exhibion will demonstrate the samples of leading centers of carpet-weaving in Azerbaijan - Guba, Shirvan, Karabakh, different copper wares of the 19th-early 20th centuries from private collection, as well as different kinds of silk scarves - kelagai. 

News.Az

 

 


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      