Sofia to host exhibition of Azerbaijan's folklore art

+ ↺ − 16 px

Bulgarian Sofia will host the exhibition 'Great samples of Azerbaijani folklore art' on June 14.

It will feature a bright palette of samples of traditional crafts in Azerbaijan, such as carpeting, jewelery, embroidery, textile, ceramics, copper wares.

The exhibion will demonstrate the samples of leading centers of carpet-weaving in Azerbaijan - Guba, Shirvan, Karabakh, different copper wares of the 19th-early 20th centuries from private collection, as well as different kinds of silk scarves - kelagai.

News.Az

News.Az