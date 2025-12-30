SoftBank completes $40 billion investment in OpenAI, source says

+ ↺ − 16 px

SoftBank Group has completed its $40 billion investment in OpenAI, according to a source familiar with the matter, on Tuesday. This marks one of the largest private funding rounds in history and strengthens founder Masayoshi Son's commitment to AI.

SoftBank has been building one of the largest private technology investment programs in the world, with a particular focus on artificial ‍intelligence and related infrastructure such as data centers, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

AI has become the central axis of global technology markets this year, driving a surge of investment by the world's largest companies and reshaping investor expectations.

The Japanese conglomerate and the ChatGPT ‍maker did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

In ‍March, SoftBank agreed to invest up to $40 billion into ‌a for-profit subsidiary of OpenAI, with the funding structured as a ‍combination of direct capital and syndicated co-investment from other backers.

The deal valued OpenAI at around $300 billion ‌on a post-money basis, but a later secondary stock sale completed in October, valued the company at around $500 billion, according to Pitchbook data.

SoftBank Group sent over the final $22 ‍billion to $22.5 billion investment after it had syndicated $10 billion and invested $8 billion in ‍OpenAI, the source said.

CNBC first reported the news earlier in the day.

OpenAI has emerged as a central pillar of that industry-wide AI spending push.

The ChatGPT maker along ‍with Oracle and other stakeholders has planned a project dubbed "Stargate", a vast, multi-year data-center initiative aimed at supporting next-generation AI models, with ⁠backing from major investors including SoftBank.

News.Az