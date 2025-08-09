Solana price forecast: $200 is the next SOL target but life changing gains will be made in the Ethereum ecosystem

Solana is inching closer to reclaiming the $200 level, backed by strong on-chain signals and bullish technical setups. However, as Solana price looks up to get back on its feet in the short term, most investors assume that one of the greatest potentials associated with generating sturdy wealth occurs within the Ethereum ecosystem.

With ETH gaining strength and utility tokens like Remittix on the rise, this could be the moment where life-changing gains shift away from SOL and toward Ethereum-backed projects.

Solana price prediction targets $200 and beyond

Solana (SOL) may have pulled back from its recent highs, but the underlying data tells a more bullish story. The SOL price today sits around $168 after dipping nearly 10% this past week. Still, Solana price has climbed 10% over the past three months, suggesting buyers haven’t left the building.

One of the strongest signals comes from a 10% drop in SOL held on centralized exchanges. When supply leaves exchanges, it often signals accumulation, and that’s exactly what’s happening. At the same time, the SOL price just flipped above the exchange supply trendline, a move that has historically triggered short-term rallies. The last time this happened, Solana ran from $173 to $205 in under a week.

CME futures data backs this up. Even as prices dipped, institutional open interest held firm, hinting at a bullish divergence. Now, technicals show a golden crossover forming between the 100-day and 200-day EMAs, often a catalyst for serious upside.

The most bullish Solana price prediction sees $200 as just the beginning. Some analysts forecast $250 or even $340 if Ethereum momentum spreads across the market. Meanwhile, Solana news continues to impress: $200M has flowed in from other chains, including $113M from Ethereum. Add to that Phantom’s acquisition of Solsniper and whales making multi-million-dollar moves, and the foundation for growth looks real.

Still, while the SOL price prediction looks strong, some argue the truly explosive upside will come from Ethereum-based projects with deeper adoption potential.

Ethereum Momentum could catapult Remittix higher

While Solana (SOL) targets $200 and eyes a golden cross, Remittix (RTX) is quietly building a product that might spark even bigger long-term gains, especially as Ethereum strengthens the case for real-world DeFi. Priced at just $0.0895, with over $18.3 million raised and 584 million tokens sold, Remittix has momentum behind it. But more importantly, it has a practical use case.

Instead of chasing flashy hype or experimental subnets, Remittix solves a daily headache: sending crypto and receiving fiat, fast. The upcoming Remittix Wallet beta (launching September 15) aims to make cross-border payments as effortless as texting—no centralized exchange, no sky-high fees, no long delays.

If Ethereum’s momentum lifts real-utility tokens, RTX could break away from the pack.

Wallet beta goes live September 15 for early Remittix community testers

$250,000 Remittix Giveaway still open for participants

$18.3M+ raised from over 584M tokens sold

Direct crypto-to-fiat transfers in 30+ countries

While Solana makes technical gains, Remittix is setting up for mass adoption. If families, freelancers, and small businesses embrace it, RTX could become Ethereum’s breakout utility token of the year.

