Solana price prediction: Can Solana reach $300 before September? Analysts sees room for 50x gains in rival coin

Solana price prediction: Can Solana reach $300 before September? Analysts sees room for 50x gains in rival coin

+ ↺ − 16 px

Solana is gaining attention as its price climbs above $200, with analysts predicting continued upside.

Institutional interest and technical developments have fueled a renewed bullish sentiment. While SOL remains a favorite among investors, Remittix (RTX) is capturing attention with a staggering 520% surge, demonstrating real-world utility and investor appeal.

Solana price prediction signals bullish momentum

SOL price has risen over 35% from its June low, forming a golden cross on the daily chart. Trading around $202.7, this classic bullish pattern occurs when the 50-day moving average crosses above the 200-day, suggesting a strong potential for further gains. Analysts point to previous patterns, such as last October, when SOL rallied nearly 50% over three months, as indicators of the current trajectory.

Ali Chart, a prominent analyst, highlighted Solana’s breakout from a cup and handle pattern, suggesting SOL could test the $187 level before pushing higher. With Pump.fun depositing $715 million in SOL, market sentiment is further enhanced, supporting forecasts that Solana may move toward $250 in the near term. Technical momentum combined with institutional activity underpins a positive outlook for Solana price prediction in the coming weeks.

source: @ali_charts on X

Remittix: The DeFi token outpacing competitors

Remittix continues to capture market attention with a 520% surge this cycle, appealing to investors seeking high-growth tokens with real utility. Its cross-border payments and DeFi features distinguish it from meme coins and traditional altcoins.

Key highlights:

Wallet beta launching in Q3 2025

40% token bonus for early backers

Remittix has raised over $19.4M and sold 598M+ tokens at a price of $0.0944 per token

The token allows for real-world use cases, including cross-border transfers, crypto-to-fiat payments, DeFi staking

Audited infrastructure and transparent protocols

Remittix is gaining momentum ahead of its first CEX listing, providing a rare entry point for investors looking to combine utility with explosive growth. Its adoption and functional design may rival traditional tokens like Solana in both market impact and investor returns.

Conclusion

Solana’s price prediction points to further gains as bullish technical patterns and institutional interest align. However, emerging utility-driven tokens like Remittix are outperforming the broader market, demonstrating both real-world applications and impressive returns. Investors now have options across traditional DeFi tokens and innovative altcoins, with potential 20-50x gains highlighting the dynamic opportunities in today’s crypto landscape.

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their project here:

Website: https://remittix.io/

Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix

$250K Giveaway: https://gleam.io/competitions/nz84L-250000-remittix-giveaway

News.Az