Solana price prediction: Solana bulls eye ATH, but Remittix’s whale activity suggests breakout could be imminent

Solana price prediction is heading upward again with recent strength building around the $200 mark. After a dip, SOL has shown resilience and analysts now point to $237–$287 as realistic short-term targets.

At the same time, whale behaviour is spotlighting Remittix (RTX), a growing altcoin gaining attention for utility-led momentum rather than chart action. As Solana bulls eye an eventual all-time high, Remittix’s activity suggests utility-driven moves may steal the spotlight.

Solana Price Prediction: Can SOL Hit $237–$287 Soon?

Solana price prediction is gaining traction after a rebound past the $200 level. The token reclaimed key resistance and prompted forecasts of a rally toward $237–$287.

Macroeconomic signals also support bullish sentiment. Lower inflation expectations may bring central bank rate cuts, which typically boost altcoins. If Solana price prediction holds, $300 and even $500 could come back into view, assuming broader market strength aligns.

Solana Price Prediction: Volatility & Structure Still Play Big Roles

This Solana price prediction ride isn’t bulletproof. Signals are mixed: the RSI hovers near the midpoint, and MACD momentum is easing. Still, key support holds and triangle formations hint at building momentum. If buying pressure continues, Solana could break out from a symmetrical triangle, targeting $250 or higher.

What Remittix (RTX) Is Showing That Solana Isn’t

Remittix isn’t just another speculative token, it's racking up activity that Solana lacks right now. While SOL traders debate patterns, whale movements and on-chain interest are swirling around RTX. Recent reports show that the project has raised over $19.6 million and sold 600 million tokens and whale accumulation is rising, ahead of its first CEX listing reveal tied to $20 million funding.

Remittix is trading near $0.0944 and has seen rapid price gains with strong volume and interest. Remittix appeals to investors chasing functional crypto, delivering real infrastructure and use-case power that Solana’s narrative currently lacks.

Key reasons people tag RTX as a breakout:

Solving a real-world $19 trillion payments problem

Wallet beta slated for Q3 2025 with multi-chain access

Audited by CertiK for added security

Cross-border crypto-to-bank transfers across 30+ countries

Whale-driven momentum is building ahead of the CEX announcement

These set Remittix apart when looking beyond price action to actual service deployment. A CertiK audit, early-backer bonuses and a $250,000 community giveaway give the roadmap credibility and momentum for real-world uptake.

Balancing Hype and Real Utility

Solana price prediction is compelling; it reflects chart patterns, macro support and technical setups. That said, crypto narratives are shifting from theory to execution. Remittix is delivering, not promising: its beta wallet, whale backing and targeted utility are real-world catalysts. With a looming $250,000 giveaway and Q3 wallet launch, RTX gains may rival SOL’s speculative pull.

