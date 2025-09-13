Solana price prediction: Why 90% of new crypto investors favour Layer Brett for higher returns than SOL

+ ↺ − 16 px

The crypto market is full of innovation, and right now, Layer Brett is drawing serious attention. While many investors track every new Solana price prediction, others are eyeing this fresh Ethereum Layer 2 memecoin that blends viral culture with real blockchain utility.

Currently in crypto presale at just $0.0055, $LBRETT is being tipped as one of the most exciting altcoins of 2025. Some even argue it has greater upside potential than established giants like SOL.

Solana’s performance compared to Layer Brett

Over the years, SOL has built a reputation as one of the strongest altcoins on the market. It trades above $200 and boasts a market cap north of $100 billion. Its all-time high of $294.85, set in January 2025, was proof of growing adoption across DeFi and Web3. But for new investors chasing the next 100x altcoin, the appeal is limited.

A coin that’s already seen huge gains may not deliver the explosive returns they want. That’s why Layer Brett stands out. Entering presale at $0.0055, $LBRETT offers the chance to get in at the very start of a project built for both scale and rewards.

Why Layer Brett has the edge

Unlike many other meme token projects, Layer Brett runs on Ethereum Layer 2, giving it near-instant speed and almost no fees. The network can handle up to 10,000 transactions per second while keeping gas costs around $0.0001.

This makes it far more efficient than Ethereum Layer 1 and more accessible for everyday users. On top of that, staking rewards currently sit at around 792% APY, a massive incentive for early holders.

Quick highlights of $LBRETT:

Crypto presale price at just $0.0055

Staking rewards of about 792% APY

Layer 2 blockchain for speed and scale

Meme power plus real-world blockchain utility

Market sentiment shows clear momentum

Community energy around Layer Brett is electric. A $1 million giveaway campaign has amplified FOMO, and its community-first approach is pulling in thousands of early participants. Many of these are investors who would normally chase SOL or other large-cap coins but are now choosing a project that feels like a low-cap crypto gem with much bigger upside.

By contrast, while SOL continues to grow in adoption and developer activity, the potential for another parabolic rally is slimmer. Yes, a fresh Solana price prediction may still show strong growth, but the reality is that its sheer size limits how far it can climb compared to $LBRETT.

Price analysis: Solana vs. Layer Brett

At the moment, SOL trades around $203, showing stability after its January ATH of $294. Analysts believe another Solana price prediction could see it retest those highs in the medium term. But that would mean gains of around 40–45% from current levels.

Compare that to Layer Brett, if it achieves its expected 25x surge from the presale price of $0.0055, it could trade near $0.1375 in the short term. That’s the kind of upside new investors are chasing.

Conclusion: A new contender for explosive gains

While every Solana price prediction points to long-term stability, Layer Brett offers something different: exponential growth potential. With presale entry at $0.0055, staking rewards of 792% APY, and a design that fuses meme culture with real utility, it’s easy to see why new investors are favoring it over SOL.

Layer Brett is still in presale, but not for long. Early entry could be the key to outsized returns as this Layer 2 meme project heads toward launch.

News.Az