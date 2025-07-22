Solana price sees extended uptick as traders continue bullish outlook, how high can it go?

+ ↺ − 16 px

As the Solana price continues its upward march this July, investors are tracking bullish chart patterns while a quieter crypto, Remittix (RTX), is gaining major traction. With a Q3 wallet rollout and over $16.6 million raised, some analysts already consider Remittix the best crypto presale of the year.

Solana Price Momentum Builds on Technical Strength

Currently trading around $177–$178, Solana remains one of the most active Layer-1 ecosystems in 2025. The uptick is backed by growing adoption in NFTs, gaming, and DeFi platforms, leading to a noticeable increase in total value locked (TVL) and developer participation, as highlighted by Capital.com.

Source: TradingView

Traders are attentive to changes and confirmation of a cup-and-handle breakout pattern. If Solana breaks above its resistance at $180–$185 zone, analysis suggests it could target $210–$220. This is according to Bitget.

Mid-Term Outlook: Can $SOL Price Surpass $300?

There are tons of financial forecasts, but many agree that the Solana price could reach between $236 and $315 before the end of 2025. DigitalCoinPrice suggests a mid-year average near $290, while CoinLore places its October peak around $236. Even more bullish is Investing Haven, which sees a potential climb toward $500 if institutional interest surges.

Of course, not all scenarios are positive. If Solana fails to hold key levels like $160, Coindcx suggests it may retrace toward $145–$150. But overall, the next big altcoin talk remains focused on Solana.

Why Remittix Is Quietly Gaining Momentum

While Solana dominates headlines, Remittix is rising fast in the background. With over 559 million tokens sold and more than $16.6 million raised, Remittix is being called the most underrated crypto presale of the decade. Its real-world use case—instant crypto-to-bank transfers in over 30 countries—is earning attention across DeFi.

Remittix wallet beta launches in Q3, 2025. It involves foreign exchange conversions and backing for over 50 cryptocurrencies. This makes it ideal for freelancers, small businesses, and global remitters who need fast, low-cost payments.

Worldwide utility: Convert crypto directly to more than 30 fiat currencies

Q3 Wallet: Mobile-first experience with instant FX rates

Token bonus: 50% bonus live now as it nears $18M soft cap

Built for adoption: Real-world use, not just hype

Security: Fully audited by CertiK for user trust

Remittix is also positioning itself as the best crypto presale 2025 for investors looking for long-term upside with real utility. Its rise mirrors early XRP, but without the legal setbacks—making it a hidden gem in this altcoin season.

Conclusion

The current Solana price trend could continue its rally toward $220, with some projections setting sights on $300 and beyond if market sentiment holds. Still, smart investors are diversifying—tracking new altcoins to watch like Remittix that solve actual crypto problems and offer early stage crypto investment advantages.

Whether you’re after high-growth tokens like Solana or crypto with passive income potential like RTX, July 2025 might be the time to act before prices run away. After all, Remittix is quietly becoming the breakout presale of 2025, and many already call it the #1 crypto to invest in this bull cycle.

