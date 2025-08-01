Solana (SOL) to $1,000? maybe. But traders are quietly loading up on this Microcap that could 20x that move

Solana continues to impress with its bullish momentum and growing ecosystem, sparking fresh talk of a potential run toward $1,000.

But while headlines focus on SOL, sharp investors are quietly eyeing a smaller contender with outsized potential.

One low-cap crypto project is solving real-world problems and gaining traction fast. If momentum holds, this under-the-radar altcoin could outpace Solana’s gains by a factor of 20.

Solana Price Climbs Toward $200 As Bulls Seize Momentum

Solana just broke out of a textbook bull flag and is pushing toward the $200 barrier with a vengeance. Momentum has been building since June, and traders now have their eyes set on the $210 to $220 zone. Solana price today sits near $192.77, and technical signals are flashing green across the board. It’s holding steady above the 50, 100, and 200-day moving averages, while the MACD shows strength behind the move.

Volume is rising too—another sign that bulls aren’t done yet. Many believe the next leg up begins once SOL clears $200 cleanly. Analysts like CoinLore now forecast Solana price could hit $231 this year and potentially more in 2025.

But here’s the twist. As excitement swirls around Solana’s breakout, seasoned traders are already circling a lesser-known microcap that’s quietly exploding in demand. It’s not just hype. The fundamentals, the tech, and the use case suggest this altcoin could easily outpace Solana’s future rally.

While Solana news looks bullish, the real asymmetric upside might belong to a token still flying under most radars. The next big move in crypto may come from the coin no one’s talking about yet.

Merchants Use Remittix API To Avoid Crypto Volatility

While everyone stares at Solana’s potential $1,000 breakout, some of the smartest money in crypto is moving quietly into Remittix—a microcap altcoin priced at just $0.0876. It’s not trying to hype an NFT trend or fuel a meme rally.

It’s building real infrastructure. Remittix already raised over $17.5million and sold 573 million tokens by solving a simple, massive problem: international payments.

Imagine getting paid in stablecoins as a freelancer in Ghana or Pakistan. Remittix lets users instantly off-ramp into fiat and send funds to their bank account in minutes, not days. This use case has teeth. It connects crypto to real-world finance with no hidden fees, no delays, and no learning curve.

Here’s what’s turning heads:

Over 100 crypto pairs convert into fiat without any forex fee

$190 trillion remittance market sits wide open for disruption

PayFi API lets merchants auto-convert crypto to fiat instantly

September beta launch of the Remittix Wallet is already confirmed

That last point is critical. Most projects are still chasing use cases. Remittix is already rolling out its first working product. While Solana news fuels headlines, this underdog may be the one that actually delivers on a 20x narrative.

News.Az