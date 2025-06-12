Solaxy burns $62M in tokens as presale nears $50M – Just 4 days left to buy SOLX

Solaxy burns $62M in tokens as presale nears $50M – Just 4 days left to buy SOLX

Solaxy Torches $62M in Tokens, Raises $1M Overnight – Hits $48M as Layer-2 Launch Nears with 4 Days Left in Presale.

With just four days left, Solaxy (SOLX) has pulled in over $48 million and burned 25% of its supply in a major push toward launch. Two new upgrades cement its status as Solana’s most promising Layer-2.

Solaxy (SOLX) just secured another $1 million in funding overnight, pushing its total presale earnings beyond $48 million, with only four days remaining for early investors to get in at the lowest price.

The development team also announced two major updates that have stirred serious attention across the crypto space: a key advancement in cross-chain capabilities and the confirmation that Solaxy’s Layer-2 blockchain will roll out shortly after $SOLX lists on leading exchanges.

This isn't just talk – Solaxy is delivering. With its chain on the brink of going live and critical infrastructure now in place, it's more than just leading the Layer-2 race on Solana – it’s in a league of its own.

Currently, $SOLX is still available at just $0.001754 – very likely the final time this price will be available before broader market access takes effect.

In a dramatic supply move, Solaxy has burned a staggering 35,046,000,000 $SOLX tokens, worth over $62 million at current presale rates – effectively wiping 25% of total supply from circulation and increasing scarcity for remaining tokens.

Solaxy Teams Up With Hyperlane to Power Cross-Chain Layer-2 Connections

The latest upgrade includes a new strategic partnership with Hyperlane, unlocking seamless interoperability across Solana, Ethereum and Solaxy’s own Layer-2.

Hyperlane’s modular bridging system allows assets to move smoothly across chains without sacrificing decentralization or transaction speed. This means Solaxy users will be able to deposit from Solana, interact with protocols and dApps directly on Solaxy and withdraw to other chains – all with minimal friction.

Even more importantly, this lays the foundation for Ethereum-based users to tap directly into Solaxy’s ecosystem without first routing through Solana – bringing broader accessibility to its Igniter Protocol and token launchpad.

This goes beyond backend tech. Solaxy is preparing to support high-throughput token launches and with Hyperlane's infrastructure, it’s designed to scale fast.

If it hits traction levels similar to Pump.fun – which continues to account for more than 50% of all Solana token launches – Solaxy’s ability to support high-volume, cross-chain launches from day one will be a major differentiator.

Source: Dune Analytics

$SOLX and Solaxy Chain to Launch Side-by-Side – Giving Early Backers Immediate Utility

Unlike many presale projects that go dark after fundraising, Solaxy plans to activate its Layer-2 blockchain soon after $SOLX goes live on centralized exchanges – possibly as early as July.

According to its site, the launch of the chain is “imminent,” offering early adopters immediate access to the working product.

This rare move means the $SOLX token won’t sit idle post-launch. Instead, it will immediately power a functional blockchain environment – giving early supporters a live and growing ecosystem from day one.

Every bridge, dApp and transaction from launch will add tangible value to $SOLX. In a market where execution timing is crucial, Solaxy is showing clear momentum – not just in funding but in delivery.

To further ensure performance and security, the team has introduced a $25,000 bug bounty through Cantina, rewarding users who can identify critical vulnerabilities before launch.

Solaxy Solves Congestion – Creating a Scalable Alternative for Solana-Based dApps

Solaxy’s design offers a streamlined solution to congestion issues that frequently affect Solana, especially during surges tied to NFT mints, trading bots and meme coin trends.

By rerouting high-volume transactions through Solaxy’s Layer-2, developers and users benefit from lower fees, greater throughput and an overall smoother experience.

The chain has already attracted interest from projects like Snorter Token ($SNORT) – a fast-paced, bot-driven trading token that would thrive in a high-speed Layer-2 environment like Solaxy’s.

With the $SOLX presale price locked at $0.001754, a limited supply and nearly $50 million already raised, the project doesn’t need much more traction to take off. A small percentage of inflows from Solana’s $9 billion DeFi and $11 billion stablecoin ecosystems could send prices skyrocketing.

Time’s Almost Up – Join the $SOLX Presale Before It Ends

With just four days remaining, now is the last chance to get in on $SOLX before it launches on exchanges. Simply visit the Solaxy website, connect your wallet and secure your tokens.

Buyers can stake their $SOLX immediately to earn passive rewards – with a variable APY of up to 85%, depending on pool activity.

For the smoothest experience, use Best Wallet, the platform’s recommended noncustodial Web3 wallet that supports multichain transactions and presale access.

