Somali forces kill 13 al-Shabab militants in targeted operation

The National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA) said on Monday that the operation targeted a house where senior al-Shabab leaders were holding a meeting, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

“Targeted leaders were meeting to plan terrorist attacks and to coerce local residents into providing forced support. The national intelligence services thwarted these plans by neutralizing the group and dismantling their ongoing activities in the area,” NISA said in a statement issued in Mogadishu.

The operation comes amid intensified military pressure on al-Shabab, as Somali security forces step up counterterrorism efforts across the country.

Local troops, supported by international partners, have been conducting joint operations in central and southern regions, as government forces seek to expand their control and weaken the militant group’s presence.