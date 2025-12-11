Mark Rutte reassures allies on US commitment

+ ↺ − 16 px

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte on Thursday downplayed concerns over the new US national security strategy, affirming that the Trump administration remains committed to the alliance.

Speaking at a joint press conference with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in Berlin, Rutte said NATO allies understand US expectations and have already increased defense spending while taking on greater responsibilities, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

“As NATO secretary general, my focus is to ensure the alliance is safe. The US national security strategy clearly states that the US is committed to Europe and NATO,” Rutte said. “It also emphasizes that strong cooperation among European allies, Canada, and the United States is essential for collective security.”

The recently released US strategy highlights the Indo-Pacific region, questions further NATO expansion, and rejects labeling Russia as an “existential threat.”

While Rutte reassured allies, Chancellor Merz stressed the need for Europe to strengthen its own defense capabilities. “For Germany, enhancing the European pillar of NATO is a top priority,” he said. “Europe must systematically invest in security, migration, and economic policy to ensure self-sufficiency—not because we are pushed, but because it is in our interest.”

