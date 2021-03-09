Somalia: UN, African Union offices hit in Mogadishu

+ ↺ − 16 px

A mortar attack targeted the offices of UN and African Union peacekeeping mission in the Somali capital Mogadishu on Tuesday.

The offices are located inside the heavily protected Adan Adde International Airport and the compound houses several western diplomatic missions in Somalia.

Security sources told Anadolu Agency by phone that at least three explosions hit the compound.

However, eyewitnesses at the airport told Anadolu Agency by phone they heard over five explosions in and around the airport.

Somali-based terror group al-Shabaab claimed responsibility for the attack. The group had targeted the UN compound several times in the recent past.

Meanwhile, the UN condemned the attack in which six mortar rounds landed within the airport premises.

No UN facilities were affected and no personnel was injured in the attack, the UN said in a statement.

I condemn this al-Shabaab mortar attack on the airport facility in Mogadishu,” said James Swan, UN secretary-general's special representative for Somalia.

We wish a speedy recovery to those injured elsewhere at the airport. Despite such acts of violence, Somalia’s international partners remain committed to stand by the people of Somalia, and continue supporting the advancement of the country,” the UN official said.

