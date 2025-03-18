Some 80,000 pages of JFK files will be released Tuesday

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the media after attending a board meeting at the Kennedy Center, in Washington, D.C., U.S., March 17, 2025. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

U.S. President Donald Trump, who has ordered the release of classified documents related to the 1963 assassination of U.S. President John F. Kennedy, said on Monday that his administration will make public around 80,000 pages of files related to the former president on Tuesday, News.az reports citing Reuters.

"People have been waiting for decades for this," Trump told reporters during a visit to The Kennedy Center in Washington.

Earlier this year, Trump signed an executive order directing the federal government to present a plan to release records related to the assassinations of Kennedy, his brother Robert Kennedy and Martin Luther King Jr.

The U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation said in early February it had found thousands of new documents related to the assassination of Kennedy. Trump signed an order during his first week in office related to the release and promised to release also documents concerning the assassinations of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. and Senator Robert Kennedy, both of whom were killed in 1968.

News.Az