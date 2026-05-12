WUF13 gives Azerbaijan global platform on urban development, expert says

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“Azerbaijan will be the host of a major global event focusing on urban development and it is another international gathering just like the COP event,” Paolo von Schirach, President of the Global Policy Institute and Professor of Political Science and International Relations at Bay Atlantic University in Washington D.C., told.

According to him, this event is another opportunity for Azerbaijan to play host for a global audience. “Azerbaijan is an important regional player, a major energy producer and exporter, as well as an active member of the international community in all respects. There is the opportunity for Azerbaijan, of course, not only to gather all this — people, talent and institutions — ranging from governments, government institutions, NGOs, the private sector from different parts of the world, construction companies, architectural firms, infrastructure development people and budgetary experts who try to understand what role should and what kind of resource should urban development get in the context of basic expenditures. Azerbaijan has also the possibility to showcase itself as an example of new thinking on urban development, in particular because we have the ongoing effort for the reconstruction of Garabagh,” the expert said, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

“Hosting this event will give Azerbaijan the opportunity to lead a global conversation on the needs of humankind and how best to address them in a productive, constructive way,” he added.

News.Az