The threat of a fuel shortage for aircraft arose at South Africa's largest international airport, OR Tambo, located near Johannesburg, due to a fire at the Natref oil refinery on January 4.

As reported by News.Az , a local news portal reported News 24 "Urgent action is needed to avoid an expected shortage of aircraft fuel at Johannesburg Airport between 20 and 27 January," South Africa's state airport operator, the Airports Company of South Africa (ACSA), said in a statement. "The affected plant will not be operational until 20 January." ACSA said South Africa currently has enough fuel to ensure normal civil aviation operations until 20 January. However, after that date, there could be disruptions to the country's airports, particularly the one near Johannesburg.Johannesburg International Airport is Africa's busiest airport, handling 21.6 million passengers last year. It serves 93 routes.

