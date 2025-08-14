South Korea approves restart of Shin-Hanul 2 nuclear reactor

+ ↺ − 16 px

South Korea’s Nuclear Safety and Security Commission on Thursday authorized the restart of the Shin-Hanul 2 reactor, which had been offline for maintenance after two malfunctions earlier this year.

The Nuclear Safety and Security Commission authorized the reactor to reach a "criticality" level, enabling the resumption of operations after repairs that began April 20, following a coolant leak on March 12 and a gas leak two days later, News.Az reports, citing Yonhap.

Criticality refers to the normal operating condition of a reactor, in which nuclear fuel sustains a fission chain reaction.

During the repair, the commission said the Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power Co. also discovered a defect in one of the fuel rods and took necessary measures.

The commission added inspections on 88 items have been completed, with an additional 11 follow-up tests to be conducted after the reactor reaches criticality.

News.Az