South Korea opposition calls for swift ruling on president's fate

On Monday, South Korea's opposition party urged the Constitutional Court to make a swift decision on suspended President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment, calling the delays "irresponsible" and a source of social unrest.

Yoon was impeached by lawmakers over his disastrous December 3 declaration of martial law, and the court last month held weeks of tense impeachment hearings to decide whether to formally strip him of office, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Despite experts predicting a verdict by mid-March, the Constitutional Court has yet to rule — making Yoon's case the longest deliberation in its history.

Some 100,000 people took to Seoul's streets over the weekend, police said Monday, with protests demanding Yoon's immediate removal from office, alongside large gatherings in support of him.

"The nation and its people have reached their limits. Tension and patience have already been pushed beyond their bounds," opposition MP Kim Min-seok told a party meeting Monday.

"We await a responsible decision from the Constitutional Court. Any further delay would be abnormal and irresponsible."

South Korean authorities had last week requested a drone ban in the area around the court, prompting speculation in local media that the ruling would come imminently.

But the drone ban will be extended at weekly intervals until the end of March, police said, adding that it was intended to block potential threats, such as drone attacks, around the time of the Constitutional Court's impeachment ruling.

The Yonhap news agency said Monday the verdict was "likely to be delivered in the latter half of this week."

All predictions on when the verdict will come are "purely speculative" at this stage, Yoo Jung-hoon, attorney and political commentator, told AFP.

"Without an official court announcement on the verdict date, everyone is simply speculating," he said.