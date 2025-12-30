South Korea President Lee to visit China in early January

+ ↺ − 16 px

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung will visit China from January 4 to 7, meeting Chinese President Xi Jinping to strengthen bilateral ties, the Blue House announced Tuesday.

This will be Lee’s first visit to China since assuming office in June. During the trip, leaders are expected to discuss concrete cooperation on supply chains and explore joint initiatives to boost business and technology partnerships, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

President Lee will also visit Shanghai, China’s commercial hub, to participate in events promoting start-up collaboration. The visit follows Xi’s recent trip to South Korea—the first by a Chinese leader in 11 years—during which Lee sought Beijing’s support in resuming talks with North Korea.

The visit is seen as a key step in restoring momentum in China-South Korea relations and expanding economic and strategic cooperation in the region

