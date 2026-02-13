South Korea raises Cuba travel alert over power outages

A Level 2 travel alert — which urges travelers to exercise increased caution — has been issued for the entire country, News.Az reports, citing Yonhap.

The ministry cited ongoing shortages of electricity and fuel that have disrupted transportation systems, healthcare services, and communications infrastructure.

The updated advisory took effect at 5 p.m. Friday.

The ministry recommended that South Korean citizens planning to travel to Cuba carefully reconsider their trips and avoid non-essential visits. It also advised nationals currently in Cuba to remain vigilant and take extra precautions to ensure their safety.