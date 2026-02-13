Yandex metrika counter

South Korea raises Cuba travel alert over power outages

South Korea raises Cuba travel alert over power outages
South Korea has elevated its travel advisory for Cuba amid growing concerns over worsening shortages of electricity and other essential supplies, the Foreign Ministry announced.

A Level 2 travel alert — which urges travelers to exercise increased caution — has been issued for the entire country, News.Az reports, citing Yonhap.

The ministry cited ongoing shortages of electricity and fuel that have disrupted transportation systems, healthcare services, and communications infrastructure.

The updated advisory took effect at 5 p.m. Friday.

The ministry recommended that South Korean citizens planning to travel to Cuba carefully reconsider their trips and avoid non-essential visits. It also advised nationals currently in Cuba to remain vigilant and take extra precautions to ensure their safety.


honor Patriotic War martyrs

