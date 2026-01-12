South Korea says Japan-China dispute threatens regional peace
South Korean President Lee Jae Myung said a dispute between China and Japan is “not desirable” for regional peace and emphasized that Seoul will not intervene in the ongoing row.
Lee made the remarks in an interview with Japanese broadcaster NHK on Monday, ahead of his planned summit with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.