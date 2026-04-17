Pipeline leak triggers Gulf of Mexico oil spill

+ ↺ − 16 px

A recent oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico was caused by a leak in a pipeline in the Abkatun-Cantarell area, the state-owned oil company Petróleos Mexicanos (Pemex) said on Wednesday, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

Pemex Director Víctor Rodríguez Padilla stated that an internal investigation identified mechanical failures and previously unreported repairs in the pipeline, along with evidence of a hydrocarbon leak that had earlier been denied by operational units.

He added that satellite imagery, aerial surveillance, and drift modeling confirmed the damage site as the source of the oil slick.

Authorities have launched a coordinated response to contain the spill and reduce environmental damage.

Cleanup operations have so far covered 48 beaches, with approximately 915 tons of waste collected, including oil mixed with sand, debris, and sargassum.

The spill was first detected on Feb. 6, prompting federal agencies to begin monitoring and containment efforts while continuing to assess its environmental impact.

News.Az