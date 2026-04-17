Jet2 flight makes emergency landing in Faro after onboard smoke alert
A Jet2.com aircraft carrying 141 passengers made an emergency landing in Faro, Portugal, on Thursday after smoke was reported inside the cabin.
The Boeing 737-800 had departed from Bournemouth in the United Kingdom and was en route to Gran Canaria, Spain, when the crew declared a technical emergency, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.
According to the Algarve’s Regional Command for Emergency and Civil Protection, pilots reported “smoke in the cabin” before diverting the aircraft to Faro.
A source from Portugal’s airport authority ANA – Aeroportos de Portugal said the emergency was declared shortly before the plane landed safely at 12.24pm at Faro’s Gago Coutinho International Airport.
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Passengers were later disembarked to allow for a full technical inspection of the aircraft.
The incident activated the airport’s emergency response plan, involving multiple civil protection agencies and pre-positioned rescue teams prepared for landing incidents.
In total, 95 personnel and 41 vehicles were deployed, including firefighters, police, and medical teams.
No injuries were reported.
By Nijat Babayev