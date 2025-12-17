Riot police respond to mass youth disturbance in Melbourne - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Riot police descended on Mordialloc Beach in Melbourne’s south-east after hundreds of unruly youths caused chaos at a nearby supermarket.

More than 20 officers in riot gear and 20 police vehicles were deployed to the scene, where over 200 young people had gathered, News.Az reports, citing Australian media.

Authorities were initially called to a Woolworths store shortly after 3 p.m. following reports of a brawl.

Footage from inside the store showed a large crowd of youths running through the supermarket, with drinks and products scattered across the aisles.

❗️🇦🇺Bored teenagers in Melbourne have taken to ransacking a Woolworths supermarket after Australian PM Albanese's ban on using social media. pic.twitter.com/AYMg7DOPbZ — Tony (@Cyberspec1) December 17, 2025

Witnesses reported that items were smashed, stock was pulled from shelves, and goods were stolen.

The Woolworths store was placed in lockdown shortly after 4 p.m. as a precaution while police managed the situation.

News.Az