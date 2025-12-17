Yandex metrika counter

Riot police respond to mass youth disturbance in Melbourne - VIDEO

  • World
  • Share
Riot police respond to mass youth disturbance in Melbourne - VIDEO
Source: 9news.com.au

Riot police descended on Mordialloc Beach in Melbourne’s south-east after hundreds of unruly youths caused chaos at a nearby supermarket.

More than 20 officers in riot gear and 20 police vehicles were deployed to the scene, where over 200 young people had gathered, News.Az reports, citing Australian media.

Authorities were initially called to a Woolworths store shortly after 3 p.m. following reports of a brawl.

Footage from inside the store showed a large crowd of youths running through the supermarket, with drinks and products scattered across the aisles.

Witnesses reported that items were smashed, stock was pulled from shelves, and goods were stolen.

The Woolworths store was placed in lockdown shortly after 4 p.m. as a precaution while police managed the situation.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      