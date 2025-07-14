South Korea to order airlines to inspect Boeing jet fuel switches after deadly crash

+ ↺ − 16 px

South Korea's transport ministry is preparing to instruct all domestic airlines operating Boeing aircraft to inspect their fuel switch systems, following global scrutiny sparked by the recent Air India crash that killed 260 people.

The move comes after a preliminary investigation into the June crash of an Air India Boeing 787-8 revealed that the jet’s fuel cutoff switches had flipped from the "run" to "cutoff" position shortly after takeoff, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Investigators have not determined how or why the switches flipped, but the incident has brought renewed attention to a 2018 advisory issued by the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

A spokesperson for South Korea’s transport ministry confirmed that the upcoming inspections would align with the FAA’s 2018 guidance, which advised, but did not mandate,operators of various Boeing models, including the 787, to check the locking mechanism on fuel cutoff switches to prevent accidental movement.

While no timeline has been announced for the inspections in South Korea, the action reflects growing caution globally. Boeing, when contacted, redirected Reuters to the FAA, which has yet to provide additional comment.

The preliminary report into the Air India tragedy noted that the FAA's advisory had not been treated as mandatory, and Air India had not conducted the suggested inspections. The report also stated that the plane’s throttle control module, which houses the fuel switches, had been replaced in both 2019 and 2023.

On Sunday, Reuters reported that Boeing and the FAA had quietly communicated to airlines and regulators that existing fuel switch lock systems were safe, and no new inspections were needed. However, in an internal memo released Monday, Air India CEO Campbell Wilson urged caution, stressing that the investigation was still ongoing and that no final conclusions should be drawn based on the preliminary findings.

The South Korean order is expected to apply to all airlines operating affected Boeing models and reflects the growing international ripple effect of the fatal crash in Ahmedabad.

