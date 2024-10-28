South Korean delegation to brief NATO on North Korean troops for Russia, alliance says

A high-level delegation from South Korea will brief the North Atlantic Council about North Korea's troop deployment to Russia on Monday, NATO said on Sunday, after the U.S. expressed grave concern over the possible use of the troops against Ukraine, News.az reports.

"Ambassadors from NATO's Indo-Pacific partners – including Australia, Japan, New Zealand and the Republic of Korea – have been invited to attend," the military alliance added. The North Atlantic Council is NATO's main decision-making body.

