South Korean parliamentary delegation pays respect to national leader Heydar Aliyev

A parliamentary delegation led by the Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Korea Park Byeong-seug has today visited the Alley of Honors.

The delegation laid a wreath at the tomb of national leader, founder and architect of modern Azerbaijani state Heydar Aliyev.


