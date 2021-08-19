South Korean parliamentary delegation pays respect to national leader Heydar Aliyev
- 19 Aug 2021 13:49
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 164371
- Politics
- Share https://news.az/news/south-korean-parliamentary-delegation-pays-respect-to-national-leader-heydar-aliyev Copied
A parliamentary delegation led by the Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Korea Park Byeong-seug has today visited the Alley of Honors.
The delegation laid a wreath at the tomb of national leader, founder and architect of modern Azerbaijani state Heydar Aliyev.