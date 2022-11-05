Yandex metrika counter

South Koreans demand justice for Itaewon dead

  • World
  • Share
South Koreans demand justice for Itaewon dead

Clutching white candles and black signs, the solemn-faced mourners gathered across Seoul to grieve the young victims of the Itaewon crush - and deliver a stinging rebuke to the government, News.az reports citing BBC.

As public anger continues to build over the biggest tragedy in South Korea in nearly a decade, thousands turned up for several vigils and protests held across the capital.

On 29 October, a deadly crowd crush killed 156 people - mostly young people - and injured another 196 during Halloween festivities in the nightlife district of Itaewon.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      