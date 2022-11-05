South Koreans demand justice for Itaewon dead

+ ↺ − 16 px

Clutching white candles and black signs, the solemn-faced mourners gathered across Seoul to grieve the young victims of the Itaewon crush - and deliver a stinging rebuke to the government, News.az reports citing BBC.

As public anger continues to build over the biggest tragedy in South Korea in nearly a decade, thousands turned up for several vigils and protests held across the capital.

On 29 October, a deadly crowd crush killed 156 people - mostly young people - and injured another 196 during Halloween festivities in the nightlife district of Itaewon.

