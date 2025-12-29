South Korea’s ex-first lady took bribes, prosecutor says

+ ↺ − 16 px

South Korea’s former first lady Kim Keon Hee accepted money and luxury goods in exchange for interfering in state affairs, a special prosecutor said on Monday, as a high-profile corruption probe concluded.

Speaking at a news conference in Seoul, special prosecutor Min Joong-ki said Kim abused her position as the spouse of then-President Yoon Suk Yeol to receive cash and expensive valuables while becoming involved in personnel appointments and nominations across government, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The investigation, which wrapped up on Sunday, followed a year-long probe into scandals linked to the former presidential couple, including scrutiny surrounding Yoon’s brief declaration of martial law last year.

Earlier this month, prosecutors sought a 15-year prison sentence for Kim, who is currently detained and on trial on charges including bribery and illegal mediation. A lower court ruling is expected on January 28.

Kim has denied all allegations, apologising in court earlier this month for causing public concern. Her legal team said investigations must be decided by evidence presented in court, warning against what they described as political exaggeration or distortion.

The prosecution has also indicted Unification Church leader Han Hak-ja, who is accused of offering Kim luxury items—including two Chanel bags and a diamond necklace—to gain political influence. Han has denied directing any bribery efforts.

Assistant special prosecutor Kim Hyeong-geun said multiple individuals bypassed official channels and approached Kim directly, offering money and goods in return for favours, which were later realised.

Meanwhile, former President Yoon Suk Yeol, who was impeached and removed from office, is on trial for allegedly masterminding an insurrection—a charge that could carry a life sentence or even the death penalty. He has denied the accusations, with a court ruling expected in early 2026.

News.Az