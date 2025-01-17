South Sudan imposes curfew

+ ↺ − 16 px

News.az

In a broadcast on state television, police chief Abraham Peter Manyuat said the curfew would continue until further notice from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily to try to restore security and prevent the destruction of property.The riots follow the alleged killing of South Sudanese people by members of Sudan's military and allied groups in the city of Wad Madani in Sudan's El Gezira region.On Tuesday the Sudanese army condemned what it called "individual violations" in El Gezira after human rights groups blamed it and its allies for ethnically-targeted attacks against civilians accused of supporting the rebel Rapid Support Forces (RSF).Sudan's military has been battling RSF fighters in a near two-year civil war.South Sudan's foreign ministry summoned Sudan's ambassador over the alleged killings earlier this week, and President Salva Kiir Mayardit called for calm.

News.Az