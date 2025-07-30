South Sudan willing to accept more US deportees

South Sudan has told the Trump administration it is open to accepting more migrants deported from the United States.

The African nation has also urged Washington to lift sanctions imposed on one of its top officials, according to the report, which cited diplomatic correspondence and people familiar with the matter, News.Az reports, citing Politico.

The U.S. has not yet commented publicly on the reported discussions.

