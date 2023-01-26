Southern Gas Corridor contributes to development of entire region: Azerbaijani President

+ ↺ − 16 px

“The Southern Gas Corridor is a project of common interest connecting the two countries and contributing to the development of the entire region,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he received credentials of the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Hellenic Republic Christos Capodistrias, News.Az reports.

“Greece plays the role as a transit country in the delivery of Azerbaijani gas to other European countries,” the head of state emphasized.

President Ilham Aliyev recalled his participation in the inauguration ceremony of the Gas Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria, and stressed the importance of this project's contribution to Europe's energy security.

The head of state underlined that there are ample opportunities for the development of cooperation between the two countries in energy, as well as in other fields.

News.Az