Southern Gas Corridor ‘important’ for Europe’s energy security – UK envoy

The Southern Gas Corridor (SGC) is very important for Europe’s energy security, UK Ambassador to Azerbaijan James Sharp tweeted on Friday, News.Az reports.

"I participated in the 8th Ministerial Meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council. This corridor is of great importance for Europe's energy security, decarbonization and transition to clean energy," the ambassador noted.

The diplomat said he was pleased to see BP Azerbaijan's contribution to this transition.

