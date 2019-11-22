Southern Gas Corridor will help Europe to diversify its gas supplies: Mark W. Menezes

+ ↺ − 16 px

Southern Gas Corridor will help Europe to diversify its gas supplies, said Mark W. Menezes, Under Secretary of Energy, United States Department of Energy, Trend reports.

He made the remarks during the “Contract of the Century: Building on 25 Years of Success” forum held on November 21 in Washington.

“The completion of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) will deliver gas from Azerbaijan to European markets. Southern Gas Corridor will help Southern and Central Europe to diversify its gas supplies with 10 billion cubic meters per year from Azerbaijan and Caspian region as soon as next year. It will also help ensure energy security and economic independence of Azerbaijan and other nations in the Caspian region,” he said.

Menezes noted that over the last 25 years, Azerbaijan’s strategic importance has become clear as a reliable partner, as an active contributor to regional security.

The Southern Gas Corridor is one of the priority projects for the EU and envisages the transportation of 10 billion cubic meters of Azerbaijani gas from the Caspian region through Georgia and Turkey to Europe.

The launching ceremony of the first stage of the Southern Gas Corridor was held in Baku on May 29, 2018, while opening ceremony of TANAP’s Phase 0 was held on June 12, 2018 in the Turkish city of Eskisehir.

The gas from the Azerbaijani Shah Deniz field has already gone through the first segment of the Southern Gas Corridor - from the Sangachal terminal to the expanded South Caucasus Pipeline.

Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) and Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) were connected on the Turkish-Greek border. It is planned to open the Phase 1 of TANAP on Nov.30.

News.Az

News.Az