Space investments set to rise in 2026 after record year

Global investment in space technology is expected to keep rising in 2026, driven by defense-related satellite spending and private funding for launch capacity, according to investment firm Seraphim Space.

Governments are increasingly treating space infrastructure as a strategic priority, fueling competition for defense-linked systems, missile protection capabilities and AI-enabled space hardware, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Private investment in the sector jumped 48% last year to a record $12.4 billion, including $3.8 billion in the final quarter. The surge surpassed the previous peak in 2021 and showed space tech outperforming the wider venture capital market.

The United States led funding in 2025 with $7.3 billion — around 60% of global investment — boosted by defense programs such as the Pentagon’s Golden Dome initiative. Europe saw moderate growth, while Asian investment stayed strong, with China contributing about $2 billion.

Analysts say a potential SpaceX IPO could draw even more investors and help push space technology further into the mainstream.

