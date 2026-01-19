Changi Airport adds 600+ flights to China for New Year

+ ↺ − 16 px

Singapore’s Changi Airport will operate more than 600 extra flights to 15 Chinese cities from February 1 to March 8, more than double the number added during the same period last year, ahead of the Chinese New Year holiday.

The additional flights, operated in partnership with multiple Chinese airlines, aim to meet strong travel demand. Some services will use wide-body aircraft to increase seat capacity and passenger comfort, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

China remains Singapore’s largest source of visitors. The holiday period is a peak travel window, supported by the China-Singapore mutual visa-free policy and overlapping winter school holidays.

Lim Ching Kiat, executive vice president of Air Hub and Cargo Development at Changi Airport Group, said the increase “reflects the strong travel demand we continue to see between China and Singapore” and will further strengthen Singapore’s role as a key gateway to China.

Changi Airport will also host Chinese New Year-themed activities both online and on-site during the holiday. The airport connects directly to around 170 cities worldwide, with nearly 100 airlines operating roughly 7,000 weekly flights.

